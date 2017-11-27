Officer Brian Arterburn may come home next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN continues to stay in contact with the family of injured Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn.

His wife tells KSN he might be able to come home in a few weeks. She shared photos of him baking cookies at a rehab facility in Houston where he is recovering from a brain injury.

In another picture, it shows them Christmas shopping at Bass Pro Shop. If Brian continues to improve, his wife says he could be home early next month.

