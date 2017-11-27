More than 200 residents attend Clearwater Tyson meeting

By Published:
KSN News.

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – The fight over a Tyson chicken plant continues.

Monday residents and county commission members met to discuss what the plant could mean to Sedgwick County.

About 200 people gathered inside the Clearwater Middle School to discuss the pros and cons of the plant.

“There’s more interest in the community that’s here tonight on things like how many trucks, and what do we do with the chicken litter, what do you do with that, really questions about how it might impact the community, environment,” said Jim Howell, 5th District Sedgwick County Commissioner.

“The reason I came down here was that it was going to be an impartial discussion about the pros and cons, and I felt that we did have that and that was good because we need to do our fact finding,” said Denise Morehead, Clearwater.

Howell says Tyson is still interested in three Kansas communities.

The company is still weighing its options on where it should build.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s