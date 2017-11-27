Man bitten by rattlesnake while hunting in southwest Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was bitten by a rattlesnake while hunting Monday in southwest Kansas.

It happened in southern Gray County. Dispatch received a 911 call after a man was bitten by the snake. EMS transported the victim to Western Plains Hospital for treatment.

The Gray County Sheriff said the man was hunting pheasants and quail in high grass. The department advises people to use caution.

