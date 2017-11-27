Kansas jail looks at modular units to deal with overcrowding

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A sheriff’s office in eastern Kansas is considering modular units as a temporary solution to jail overcrowding.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County Undersheriff Gary Bunting is exploring a type of free-standing, temporary cell block to increase on-site capacity at the county jail.

His office says the jail has more inmates than its 186 beds can accommodate. Some inmates have even been placed in laundry rooms and rooms reserved for programming when the jail is overcapacity.

Bunting says completion of any projects involving jail expansion is at least three years away, so the county may resort to doublewide modular units as a temporary fix.

He says the sheriff’s office will need to study the units’ design, cost and security before making a decision.