Highway patrol reports Thanksgiving activity

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving weekend report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 22, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 26.

Four fatal crashes were worked during the reporting period, which killed six people (Fatal crashes were in Barber, Sedgwick, Riley, and Jackson counties). Two of these crashes were alcohol-related. To view the KHP crashlogs: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.

 

Enforcement Data 2015 2016 2017
DUI Arrests 14 27 12
Speed Citations 472 1360 1227
Speed Warnings 257 924 1025
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 52 158 89
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 7 12 14
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 5 6 5
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 1 0
Child Restraint – Citations 5 29 27
Motorist Assists 1234 1089 1058
Crash Data 2015 2016 2017
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 2
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 2
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 4 3 2
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 5 3 4

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s