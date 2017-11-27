Highway patrol reports Thanksgiving activity

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving weekend report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 22, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 26.

Four fatal crashes were worked during the reporting period, which killed six people (Fatal crashes were in Barber, Sedgwick, Riley, and Jackson counties). Two of these crashes were alcohol-related. To view the KHP crashlogs: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.

Enforcement Data 2015 2016 2017 DUI Arrests 14 27 12 Speed Citations 472 1360 1227 Speed Warnings 257 924 1025 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 52 158 89 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 7 12 14 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 5 6 5 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 0 1 0 Child Restraint – Citations 5 29 27 Motorist Assists 1234 1089 1058 Crash Data 2015 2016 2017 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 2 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 2 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 4 3 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 5 3 4