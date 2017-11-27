Highway patrol reports Thanksgiving activity

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving weekend report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 22, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 26.
Four fatal crashes were worked during the reporting period, which killed six people (Fatal crashes were in Barber, Sedgwick, Riley, and Jackson counties). Two of these crashes were alcohol-related. To view the KHP crashlogs: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/.
Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.
|Enforcement Data
|2015
|2016
|2017
|DUI Arrests
|14
|27
|12
|Speed Citations
|472
|1360
|1227
|Speed Warnings
|257
|924
|1025
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|52
|158
|89
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|7
|12
|14
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|5
|6
|5
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|0
|1
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|5
|29
|27
|Motorist Assists
|1234
|1089
|1058
|Crash Data
|2015
|2016
|2017
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|2
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|4
|3
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|5
|3
|4