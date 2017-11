You never want to be the guy replacing the guy. After Bishop Carroll Head Football Coach Alan Schuckman retired after twenty-two years, Dusty Trail took over as the head man. And he succeeded in the best possible way: a state championship.

Over the weekend, Bishop Carroll won the 5A state championship. One-Hundred percent of the credit should go to the players. But they had to buy in to Trail as the head coach, and they did just that.