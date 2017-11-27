Crews battle big cotton bale fire in Harper County

By and Published: Updated:

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a big cotton bale fire in Harper County. They received the call of the fire near Anthony around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found roughly 300 bales on fire. They worked it for quite awhile and decided it was a losing battle.

“Called in heavy equipment to help us move around, and now we’re concerned with the winds coming up later on today with the high fire danger moving into the grass that’s around here,” said Capt. Branson Fawcett, Anthony Fire Department.

Crews will be onsite for awhile as the fire burns itself out. It could take several days.

As for a cause, they are looking into the possibility that it was spontaneous combustion.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s