Crews battle big cotton bale fire in Harper County

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a big cotton bale fire in Harper County. They received the call of the fire near Anthony around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found roughly 300 bales on fire. They worked it for quite awhile and decided it was a losing battle.

“Called in heavy equipment to help us move around, and now we’re concerned with the winds coming up later on today with the high fire danger moving into the grass that’s around here,” said Capt. Branson Fawcett, Anthony Fire Department.

Crews will be onsite for awhile as the fire burns itself out. It could take several days.

As for a cause, they are looking into the possibility that it was spontaneous combustion.

