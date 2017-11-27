Barton County sheriff’s deputies arrest man with stolen vehicle from Wichita

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 34-year-old man involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle. It started early Friday morning at Fifth Street and Wilhelm in Ellinwood.

Officers were investigating an accident when the suspect fled at a high-speed. The vehicle was stolen out of Wichita.

Deputies engaged in the pursuit and were able to deploy stop sticks in front of the vehicle near the intersection of North East 50 Avenue and North East 30 Road. The vehicle came to a stop in the 300 block of North East 30 Road, at which point the driver refused to comply with orders from the deputies. A taser was used, and the driver was pulled from the vehicle and arrested.

He was identified as Jason Ickler, age 34 of Americus. He was wanted on two Barton County warrants and two warrants from the City of Wichita.

Ickler was booked on charges of fleeing elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, numerous traffic charges and four outstanding warrants. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

