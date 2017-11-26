WPD investigating 2 separate incidents as homicides after 2 people found dead

Related Coverage Mother and son found dead inside east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating two separate incidents after two people were found dead in Wichita Sunday morning.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, both incidents are being investigated as homicides.

Davidson said officers responded to an unknown call for EMS at a home in the 800 block of N. Litchfield around 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Once officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old female unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Davidson said it is not believed to be a random incident and an active and ongoing investigation is underway. Several parties regarding the incident are being interviewed by authorities.

Officers also responded to a suspicious character call in the 7800 block of E. Pagent around 11:45 a.m. after a resident reported an unfamiliar car parked in the street. There authorities found a 26-year-old man dead in the vehicle.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

