Update: Mother and son found murdered inside east Wichita home identified

KSN Published: Updated:
A 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son were found dead inside their home late Saturday night in the 7300 block of East Huntington. (KSN News Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a mother and son were found dead from gunshot wounds in an east Wichita home.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday near the 7500 block of East Huntington. When police arrived, a 22-year-old woman told them she found her 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old brother dead inside the home. They have been identified as Huong Pham and Cody Ha.

Wichita homicide investigators are leading the investigation.

“We are still interviewing individuals and still trying to find some of these answers,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department homicide section at 316-268-4182 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s