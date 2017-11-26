Update: Mother and son found murdered inside east Wichita home identified

Related Coverage Pizza Hut delivery driver found dead in trunk of car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a mother and son were found dead from gunshot wounds in an east Wichita home.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday near the 7500 block of East Huntington. When police arrived, a 22-year-old woman told them she found her 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old brother dead inside the home. They have been identified as Huong Pham and Cody Ha.

Wichita homicide investigators are leading the investigation.

“We are still interviewing individuals and still trying to find some of these answers,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department homicide section at 316-268-4182 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

