In the 2-1A State title game, Smith Center defeated Pittsburgh-St. Mary’s Colgan by a final of 43-7. The Redmen were led by a potent rushing attack, as Jesse Staples helped grow a big lead for his team.

Smith Center Redmen had a great season in 2017. Their one lone loss was to the guys from Phillipsburg. The 2-1A state title game took place in Hays, Kansas.