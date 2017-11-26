Shooting at Lenexa Costco, much of the store evacuated

KSHB-TV Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

LENEXA, Kan. (KSHB) – Lenexa police are working a shooting at the Costco store at 9350 Marshall Drive.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11:15 Sunday afternoon.

Police say it is not an active shooter event, but there is a shooting.

Lenexa officers and officers from surrounding agencies  are making sure the scene is secure. Much of the store has been evacuated.

