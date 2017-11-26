Police: Woman killed after argument with boyfriend

Related Coverage Mother and son found dead inside east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 25-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning at a home in the 800 block of North Litchfield.

Around 11 a.m., officers arrived and found a woman not breathing. She was pronounced dead by EMS and fire crews.

Police were called and trauma was located on the woman.

“During the investigation, it was learned the female and boyfriend came home in the early morning hours Sunday. There was a loud verbal argument and sometime during the argument, or shortly after, the female was assaulted and killed by the boyfriend,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Breyena McQuitty.

Police said a 33-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has been identified as Aaron R. Suiter according to jail booking records.

