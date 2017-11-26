Police: Woman killed after argument with boyfriend

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 25-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning at a home in the 800 block of North Litchfield.

Around 11 a.m., officers arrived and found a woman not breathing. She was pronounced dead by EMS and fire crews.

Police were called and trauma was located on the woman.

“During the investigation, it was learned the female and boyfriend came home in the early morning hours Sunday. There was a loud verbal argument and sometime during the argument, or shortly after, the female was assaulted and killed by the boyfriend,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Breyena McQuitty.

Police said a 33-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has been identified as Aaron R. Suiter according to jail booking records.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s