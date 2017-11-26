Mother and son found dead inside east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a mother and son were found dead in an east Wichita home.

Police responded to a call around 11:00 p.m. Saturday near the 7500 block of East Huntington. When police arrived a 22-year-old woman told them she found her 62-year-old mother and her 23-year-old brother dead inside the home.

Wichita homicide investigators are leading the investigation. No arrests have been made and authorities believe this was not a random event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

