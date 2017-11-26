Man barricades himself in house over grilled cheese sandwich

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) – A Maryland man has been arrested following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that police say began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Saturday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police took the man to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson says the man will face charges.

