Kansas State Defeats Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Skylar Thompson rolled left and saw primary target Byron Pringle covered, then avoided a defender and rolled back to the right before connecting with Isaiah Zuber in the back of the end-zone with no time remaining to will K-State past Iowa State, 20-19, in walk-off fashion at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday.

Thompson’s connection to Zuber capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive over the final 1:55 as the Wildcats rallied from two scores down, wrapped around a crucial defensive stop, to give the Wildcats their seventh win of the season, and their 10th consecutive victory over the Cyclones.