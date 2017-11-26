Kansas: Feds say all its counties meet air quality standards

By Published:
The November 15th Shot of the Day comes from Gary Millershaski who sent in the sunset shot from western Kansas.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas says the Environmental Protection Agency has informed the state that all 105 counties in the state meet the most recent ozone standards.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt recently sent a letter to Gov. Sam Brownback saying this is good news for the citizens of Kansas. Pruitt’s letter also encouraged the state to continue efforts to maintain air quality that meets the 2015 ground-level ozone standards.

EPA strengthened its standards based on scientific evidence about ozone’s effects on public health, particularly for at-risk groups such as children, older adults and people with lung diseases.

Kansas has 20 air monitors across the state.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s