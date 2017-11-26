‘I couldn’t see her through the smoke’ family speaks after toddler dies in house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aaliyah was 2 years old and her family says that she was the light of their lives. A northeast house fire took her life just days ago and now the family is left to deal with the emotions of loosing her.

“I never thought something like this could happen to me,” said mother, Leslie Kopnick. “Make sure to keep an eye on your kids.”

Leslie said that her daughter was visiting her father that week. So, when she got the call that there was a house fire she said her heart sunk.

“When I got that call,” she said sobbing. ” I didn’t believe it at first.”

Aaliyah was in the home with her father, asleep, when that fire broke out. Her father is currently in the hospital under critical condition but he say’s he did everything he could to find her. He was not able to go onn camera today but he told family members that he wanted KSN to know how much he loved his daughter.

“I couldn’t see her through all that smoke, I couldn’t even find my phone to call for help.”

Officials have not released the cause of the house fire but family says the believe it started in a utility room. That morning when the fire broke, Aaliyah and her father were woken up to thick clouds of smoke. After hearing from the father we learned that he tried to look for Aaliyah for what he said, felt like forever before he jumped out of a glass window to escape the flames. Neighbors made the original call to Emergency Response.

Leslie said that loosing a child is something she doubts she will recover from adding that closure is hard to imagine.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to cope with it. She really didn’t deserve to die. She had her whole life ahead of her.”

The family is currently working on funeral arraignments and has created a GoFundMe page to assist with the costs. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.