Andale produced an amazing season in 2017. The Indians entered the playoffs undefeated, and advanced all the way to the 4A Division I state title game. Unfortunately, Andale had to go up against Bishop Miege, a program that has been one of the most dominant in the state. Bishop Miege defeated Andale, 47-7.

But overall, an incredible season for Andale, and first year head coach Dylan Schmidt.