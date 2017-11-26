3 people killed, 3 others seriously injured in Jackson Co. wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were killed Saturday night and three others seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 75 in Jackson County.

It happened around 8:00 p.m., near the 200 mile-marker on Highway 75, north of Holton. Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV, driving southbound, was attempting to pass another car. The SUV and a mini-van, traveling northbound, both swerved towards the shoulder to avoid colliding with each other. The two cars hit head-on.

In the SUV was Maria Perez-Marquez, 48, of Omaha, Neb., and Rosalao Perez, 29, of St. Joseph, Miss. Maria Perez-Marquez was flown to KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Rosalao Perez was taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka. KHP says he will later be transferred to KU Med. KHP lists both of their conditions as disabled.

In the mini-van were four people from Sabetha. Carmen Ukele, 42, Marlee Ukele, 11, and Stephen Ukele, 62, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Lee Ukele, 59, was flown to KU Medical Center in Kansas City. KHP lists his condition as disabled as well.

Highway 75 was shut down for about 8 hours as crews cleared the scene.

