Wichitans hit the local shops for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers peruse at Lucinda's in Old Town during Small Business Saturday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven years ago, the credit card giant American Express, created a special day following the retail madness of Black Friday.

The holiday is Small Business Saturday and it is meant to encourage folks to shop locally at mom and pop shops instead of big box stores.

Old Town was bustling with foot traffic and many people were toting “shop small” bags. Lucinda’s, a local favorite, had a steady flow of customers all day long.

Several Wichitans out and about Saturday said they’ve made it part of their holiday weekend shopping routine. Some took care of all of their holiday shopping while others just picked up a few gifts.

All business, no matter how small, is integral to Lucinda’s business.

“It has been incredibly steady and exciting to have so much support coming out and it’s just a great way to get out and support your own community and that money then goes back into your community,” said Shannon McMillan, Lucinda’s. “It’s a full circle of happy.”

