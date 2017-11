TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a suspect after a car was stolen and then crashed into an apartment complex.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Deer Creek Apartments, located at 441 SE Arter Avenue. Police say a 1 and a half year old baby was sleeping in a crib on the opposite side of the room when the car crashed into the building.

Police said the baby was treated for a minor injury to the head, but not seriously injured. The suspect ran from the scene and remains at large.