Secret Santa spends more than $10,000 paying off layaway orders

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WFLA) – A Secret Santa spent more than $10,000 to make sure Christmas wishes would come true for children in New Jersey this year.

A man who goes by the name Charlie K. walked into a Toys R’ Us the morning of Black Friday and said he would be paying off layaway orders.

He ended up covering 62 layaway orders worth a total of $10,780.

“Just trying to bring some happiness to people,” he said. “That’s really it. Help bring back to the community that brought so much happiness to me and my family.”

One recipient, Stephanie Dawson, heard about the “layaway angel” and rushed to the store to find out seven presents for her grandchildren worth $200 were paid off.

“I want to say thank you very much and I appreciate it and I thank God for you,” Dawson said.

Another recipient, Jessica Key, was ready to pay full price for a box of toys she had set aside.

“They come over and tell me someone actually paid the layaway,” she said. “Definitely an early Christmas and I want to say thank you to the gentleman that came in and donated. It’s like the best feeling, thank you.”

Charlie K. didn’t stop there. He also spent another $2,000 asking everyone in the store to pick out three toys for him to buy and donate to Toys for Tots.

