Police working active situation near KSN studios

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are working an active situation on the 900 block of North Market street near the KSN studios.

Dispatch reports an active disturbance situation call around 7:15 on Saturday evening. The SWAT team was called for assistance at an unspecified time later.

As of 11:17pm, Wichita PD confirms this is still an active situation.

Streets in the area are blocked off in multiple directions.

There is a large police presence in the area at this time.

