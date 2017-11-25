Man killed in rollover crash in Manhattan

By Published:
KSN File Photo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed in a crash Friday night after hitting a tree and rolling over.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 1800 Block of Anderson Ave. Kansas Highway Patrol said a Honda Convertible started to spin out of line, crossing all lanes on the road. The car then hit a tree and landed on its top next to a residence.

30-year-old Spencer H. Clark, of Manhattan, was identified as the driver of the car who was killed.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

