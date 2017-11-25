Large grass fire burns in Russell County

RUSSEL COUNTY, Kan. (KNSS) – Firefighters have contained a grass fire in Russell County and right now, they’re monitoring the area that burned for hot spots.

Firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out the fire near the town of Gorham.

The fire caused low visibility along I-70 and for a little while threatened the road’s closure between mile marks 173 and 177.

The fire burned outbuildings but never came close to homes in the area.

Emergency crews closed Highway 40 due to the fire, but that has since re-opened.

The Russell County Emergency Management says the fire could burn for days.

