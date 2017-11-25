Hutchinson man killed in Sedgwick Co. car crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a single vehicle crash in Sedgwick County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stephen Warren, 33, of Hutchinson, was traveling west on K-96 near mile marker 268 when the Nissan he was in left the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle went into a field, traveled for several hundred feet and rolled.

The exact time of the crash is unknown.

