Friends and family honor teen killed in Kansas City laundromat

Related Coverage Teenage Asian male found dead inside laundromat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – Dozens of people gathered in the Highland Park Funeral Home Friday morning to pay their respects to December Htoo.

Htoo, 15, was shot and killed at the Maple Hill Laundromat in Kansas City, Kansas, Nov. 17.

The teen’s body was not found until the next morning when a co-worker came to open the store.

Htoo’s family came to the country when he was just 6-years-old, fleeing from violence in Myanmar.

The J.C. Harmon sophomore was a good student and a member of the wrestling team.

Many shared said that Htoo had a positive spirit and an infectious smile.

The teen’s death is still under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.