Bishop Carroll Wins State! Golden Eagles defeat St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-28. What makes the win even more special, is the fact that head coach Dusty Trail gets it done in his first year as the head coach of the Golden Eagles.

Bishop Carroll was led by quarterback Braden Howell, who said after the game, “we definitely played with a chip on our shoulder and we did that the whole game and I think that it’s a big reason we won this game.”