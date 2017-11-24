Wichita State volleyball wraps up 20-0 record in the American Conference

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 20 Wichita State finished off a perfect American Athletic Conference regular-season with a 3-0 win over Memphis. The Shockers (28-3, 20-0) won by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-11 to finish 20-0 in The American.

Abbie Lehman led the Shockers with 11 kills and four blocks, while hitting .733. Emily Hiebert had 37 assists, while Giorgia Civita had 18 digs.

SET 1:

• The Shockers pulled away for a 25-17 win

• The set went back and forth until Civita served the Shockers to a 14-9 lead

• A Brown kill pushed the lead to 21-14 and kills from Koon and Raudsepp gave WSU the 25-17 win

• Raudsepp led the Shockers with four kills in the set, while Hiebert had 13 assists and Civita had six digs

SET 2:

• WSU ran away with the second set for a 25-14 win

• Two-straight Raudsepp kills gave WSU an 11-7 lead

• A block by Lehman and Jackson increased the lead to 20-10

• A Tiger hitting error gave the Shockers a 25-14 win

• Lehman had four kills in the set, while Hiebert had 11 assists and Mostrom had seven digs

SET 3:

• WSU swept the match with a 25-11 win

• Raudsepp served the Shockers to an early 14-6 lead

• Kills from Jackson and Lehman gave WSU a 20-9 lead

• A Maleski kill gave WSU the 25-11 win

• Jackson and Lehman each had four kills in the set, while Hiebert had 13 assists and Civita had seven digs

NEXT MATCH:

• The Shockers will next be in action in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. WSU will find out who and where they play during the NCAA Selection Show on Sun., Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. on ESPNU