Shot fired outside Wichita club; suspect arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a suspect early Friday morning after a shot was fired from a car into the air.

It happened around 12:30 in the 100 block of North Mosley outside of Club Industry in Old Town.

Police tell KSN there was a disturbance between a group of men when shots were fired.

Officers arrived and stopped the gray Cadillac at Eldora and Mead which was occupied by multiple men.

After speaking to witnesses and utilizing the Old Town cameras, officers were able to identify the suspect.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail for one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

