Police nap suspect in robbery of elderly woman at bus stop

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 71-year-old woman says a man punched her and took her money at a bus stop in Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department says in a news release that officers responding to the call at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday located a suspect in the front yard of a residence. The 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The money was returned to the victim. She was not injured.

