One Child Dies in Morning House Fire

An Early morning Fire in Northeast Wichita claims the life of one child and serious injures the father. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child has died and the father is in serious condition in an early morning house fire near 17th and Lorraine.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 5 this morning on the report of a fire with someone trapped inside.

Crews arrived to the sound of smoke alarms and the father outside.

They found the child dead in a room inside. The father was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Originally fire crews were dispatched to an address on Chautauqua. After not finding the fire at that location, they drove one block to the East and found a home with smoke showing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

