Illuminations kicks off at Botanica tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Illuminations kicks off tonight at Botanica. The display features more than one million lights. Each garden area is transformed into a different themed display.

The display will run every evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. The display is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Prices for Illuminations run $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 are free.

