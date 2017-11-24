Illuminations kicks off at Botanica tonight

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Illuminations kicks off tonight at Botanica. The display features more than one million lights. Each garden area is transformed into a different themed display.

The display will run every evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. The display is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Prices for Illuminations run $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 are free.

For more information on Illuminations, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s