Driver dies when deer hit by another car smashes hers

By Published:

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas woman has died after a deer struck by another car on Thanksgiving Day became airborne and smashed into her car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the victim was Gracie Burenheide of Attica.

The accident happened about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Barber County, near the Oklahoma border. The patrol says Burenheide was driving northbound on U.S. 281 when a southbound vehicle struck a deer that ran into its path.

The deer flew into the air and collided with Burenheide’s Chevrolet Malibu.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s