Derby football ready for the shot at a three-peat

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) – This is the third straight year that the Derby Panthers are headed to the Class 6A state championship game. And after winning in those previous two trips to Emporia, the team is confident they know what it takes to make it three straight state titles.

The Panthers have battled adversity all postseason, having been down at the half in their last three games. But they’ve found a way to get it done in the second half, and that’s prepared them for Saturday’s showdown against Blue Valley North, who will be making their first-ever state championship appearance.