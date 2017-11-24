Community reacts to child’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of members of the local Muslim community gathered for their regular Friday prayers, but they walked in with heavy hearts as they mourned the loss of one of their own.

Friends and neighbors tell us the child who died in the fire Friday morning was a two year old girl.

“She was a very, very good girl,” said Khalid Ahmed. “She used to come in the place and run over all around and she was very nice.”

The girl’s father was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The tragedy is resonating with members of the father’s mosque.

“He was part of us and we really feel the loss,” said Mahmood Siddiqui, “and we are really in shock and do not know how to really express our feelings, but we are really saddened.”

Their Friday prayer included special words for the victims.

“We had a collective prayer and the Imam who leads the prayer,” said Syed Abbas, “he was the one who talked about it and made a prayer.”

They prayed for the daughter and for her father’s recovery.