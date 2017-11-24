Christmas CD sales benefit hospital patients

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s an annual holiday tradition in Garden City. Dozens of local artists record and sell a Christmas album.

A portion of the sales go to help patients seeking treatment in Garden City from far away.

Eleven year old Darby Reimer grew up with a love of music.

“When I was little, like really little, I’d sing Taylor Swift songs,” she said.

It’s her third year performing on Hometown Kansas Christmas. This year, she wrote an original song about the birth of Jesus.

“It’s called ‘The True Meaning of Christmas,’ and I wanted to write it because a lot of people don’t realize what the true meaning of Christmas really is.”

Some of the proceeds of the CD go to Benincasa, which is a home for out-of-town patients of St. Catherine Hospital to stay in while getting treatment for cancer and other illnesses.

“I just don’t know what I would have done without the house,” said Liberal resident Marie Scott.

Earlier this year, Scott needed aggressive cancer treatment 5 times each week for more than a month.

“As my treatments went on,” she said, “and I was getting sicker, I just can’t imagine having to drive from Garden to Liberal on a daily basis. I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it at times.”

She would have had to endure 640 miles of driving each week or pay for weeks in a motel.

“It was very beneficial for me, not only for my health, but financially.”

She says resting in the house was a big part of her recovery.

“I’m in remission, and I’ve gotten two great reports, and I’m here. I’m here with you. It’s a whole new day, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

