Black Friday shoppers have different reasons for fighting crowds

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Black Friday in Wichita offered a lot of businesses a swarm of customers, early in the day.

“We we stayed up. We said we aren’t going to go to bed for (only) two hours,” said Kevin Knepp, who stayed out all night in line at Cabela’s in Wichita. ” It’s a once a year thing.”

As Kevin waited in line, there was a festive atmosphere that included a dance contest and music.

Once the doors opened, some customers started their search for bargains.

“Go out and have some fun and see what kind of bargains you can find,” said Knepp. “Anything from camping supplies to hunting and fishing stuff…kind of anything outdoors basically.”

Other shoppers got out early for something very specific.

:”I have to leave with the Toshiba 55′ 4-K TV,” said Alexander Leal, who arrived at Best Buy at five in the morning to get to the front of the line. “That’s the only reason I’m here. That’s a good deal on it.”

Others say they came out to just browse, and also see if they could get some Christmas gift shopping done.

Lacy Gaskill went shopping for Toys-R-Us with her one-year-old daughter, Macklin.

“My son had one of these when he was one and we really liked it. So we thought we’d go ahead and get her one for Christmas as well,” said Gaskill of the large, plastic toy she found.

Gaskill says she does shop online, but feels like she’s missing out if she’s not in the stores.

“I feel like there’s more to see than just online but if you have a specific item online, it’s easier online,” says Gaskill. “But, yeah, I do miss kind of going in here and just looking around.”

Many stores are continuing Black Friday deals throughout the weekend. Some stores will extend certain Black Friday deals for weeks.