WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An early morning house fire leaves one person dead and another in critical condition.

An early morning house fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of north Lorraine.

Wichita fire says one person is dead after the fire and one person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews do have the fire under control.

We have crew on the scene and will bring you new details as we get them.