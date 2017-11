WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday morning.

Police were called to an area outside of a residence near Murdock and Grove around 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told KSN at the scene, police are unsure of the cause of death at this time, because there wasn’t specific evidence indicating foul play.

Ramsay said an autopsy will be conducted on the body.