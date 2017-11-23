VIDEO: Group pulls guns on woman, dogs scare them off

CENTRAL TEXAS (KCEN) – Four suspects have been arrested after a terrifying caught-on-camera home invasion attempt in Killeen, Texas.

The victim said she heard glass break toward the front of her house and when she went into her living room, she realized someone had broken her window. So, she called 911.

While the woman was on the phone with 911, a man in a jersey knocked on her door and asked if she was okay. Investigators say he was only a distraction to allow two others to approach with guns.

The two armed men fled when the homeowner’s four dogs rushed to the door, barking loudly.

When police arrived, officers said they found the man in the jersey in front of the house, claiming to be a concerned neighbor.

