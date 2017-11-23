Police search for armed robbery suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two suspects that robbed a Dollar General in the 900 block of South Glendale.

According to police, the armed robbery happened on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Officer Charley Davidson said officers contacted a 26-year-old female employee, who told police a man and woman came inside and demanded money. One suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Police said money was given to the suspects, who then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Wichita police described the first suspect as a black man in his 30’s, 5’8”, 150 lbs., braids in his hair, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. The second suspect is a black female in her 20’s. 5’5”, 220 lbs., wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.