Lt. Gov. Colyer taking lead on state budget proposal

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer is taking the lead on writing a state budget proposal to submit to legislators when they return to Topeka in January as Gov. Sam Brownback prepares to leave office for a diplomatic post.

A U.S. Senate committee has approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brownback as an ambassador at large for international religious freedom, but a full Senate vote has been delayed. Brownback told reporters Tuesday that Colyer is leading the budget process, according to media reports.

Colyer on Wednesday made a significant cabinet announcement, naming Gina Meier-Hummel commissioner for the Department for Children and Families.

Brownback is expected to resign after he is confirmed and Colyer will become governor. Colyer, like Brownback a Republican, is among several candidates for governor in 2018.

