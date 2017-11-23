Kansas Humane Society to host Black Friday fee-waived adoption event

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society will host the Subaru Share the Love Adoption Event on Black Friday.

All black and mostly black pets will be free. All other pets will be $25.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The society is located at 3313 North Hillside.

Officials urge you to arrive early and expect longer than usual wait times.

For more information, make sure to visit the Kansas Humane Society website. 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s