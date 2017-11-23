Kansas Humane Society to host Black Friday fee-waived adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society will host the Subaru Share the Love Adoption Event on Black Friday.

All black and mostly black pets will be free. All other pets will be $25.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The society is located at 3313 North Hillside.

Officials urge you to arrive early and expect longer than usual wait times.

For more information, make sure to visit the Kansas Humane Society website.

