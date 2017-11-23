Hundreds cash in on Black Friday deals at Best Buy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many of you probably spent Thanksgiving enjoying that last serving of turkey and stuffing, with your feet up watching some football, but others were in the thick of the action trying to save some money early on Black Friday shopping.

“We planned it out yesterday and basically we followed through with it but we had to stop by to get a lawn chair so at least some of us could sit down,” says Marcus Sentura.

If you were trying to save some cash on electronics, you joined about 300 hundred others at Best Buy.

“Like that T.V., that is normally $499 for $179, I will sit out here for three hundred dollars!” says Dennis Patrick.

But the wait may have been in vain for some.

Some items are first come first serve

Wichitan Porshea Sutton says, “The line up there grew magically over the past 10 minutes so I am just trying to figure out why we don’t have our T.V.s”

And then the moment this crowd was waiting for, scores of people dashing inside after the store opened at 5 p.m.

Some called it.

“Organized chaos,” says Patrick.

Call it what you want, it was a madhouse.

But it was not too much to handle for Hugh Pham and his family.

“Fortunately, the line was moving,” Pham explains.

While hundreds of others were racing for the T.V.’s and handheld electronics, his family came in with a plan.

“Two laptops, that is about it,” he says.

Then they had to make it through a twisting, seemingly never ending line to make it to the checkout counter.

That’s two laptops for three kids, looks like they will be sharing.

Black Friday shopping picks back up early in the morning on Friday.