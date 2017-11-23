Hundreds attend free Thanksgiving meal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many local organizations and groups are stepping up for those in need this holiday season.

Convoy of Hope Wichita and Bethel Life Center partnered for their 13th annual free Thanksgiving meal.

“We are here giving a free community Thanksgiving meal, so excited to have everybody,” said Stacie Cathcart, who organized the meal.

“We have enough turkey to feed 900 people,” said Liz Clark, who ran the kitchen. “We’re expecting 800. So everybody can have so much turkey, they will just love it!”

Hundreds filled Bethel Life Center when the doors opened at 11.

“I think it’s great because there’s people who can’t really afford a whole lot of Thanksgiving meals and especially seeing the older people, they need some place to go and people to visit and get out in the community,” said attendee Anna Copeland.

The meals were open to all, including those who can’t afford a meal, people who can’t celebrate with family, and anyone who wanted to bond with their community.

“It shows the support of the community coming together,” said attendee Valerie Bobbitt, “not necessarily for people in need, the people who wants more than just a dinner. It’s more of a fellowship.”

The meal was a reminder that even a small gesture of good will can go a long way.

“What you can’t do for all, do for one,” said Cathcart.

All the food was donated. People in need could take leftovers with them, and any remaining food was donated to a homeless shelter.