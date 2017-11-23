Derby Panthers discuss Thanksgiving plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Panthers are busy preparing for another 6A state title game this Saturday. But just like everybody else, they made sure to spend some quality time with family this Thanksgiving and eat some of their favorite foods (after a Thanksgiving morning practice of course).

For Derby Head Coach Brandon Clark, it was his first time serving a smoked turkey at Thanksgiving, while Panthers wide receiver is a big fan of buttermilk pie. Derby plays Blue Valley North on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University.