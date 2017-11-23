Derby Panthers discuss Thanksgiving plans

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby Panthers are busy preparing for another 6A state title game this Saturday. But just like everybody else, they made sure to spend some quality time with family this Thanksgiving and eat some of their favorite foods (after a Thanksgiving morning practice of course).

For Derby Head Coach Brandon Clark, it was his first time serving a smoked turkey at Thanksgiving, while Panthers wide receiver is a big fan of buttermilk pie. Derby plays Blue Valley North on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s