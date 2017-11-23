Bishop Carroll football excited for another championship opportunity

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bishop Carroll football is one of the most successful programs in the Sunflower State. And after a win over top-seeded Goddard, the Golden Eagles’ confidence is at an all-time high as they get ready for Saturday’s Class 5A showdown against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Aquinas is playing some great football too, but Bishop Carroll has got history on its side. The last time they won a state title game was back in 2014, when they beat Aquinas 39-7. Saturday’s game against the Saints kicks off at 1 p.m. at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.

