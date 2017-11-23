4 arrested in kidnapping of 16-year-old Kansas teen

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with last week’s kidnapping of a 16-year-old Emporia boy.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that deputies responded to Newman Hospital on Nov. 18 to a report of an aggravated kidnapping. The victim was treated for multiple bruises, a possible broken nose and other injuries.

Lyon County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation interviewed multiple people Tuesday that led to the arrests of four suspects.

The four teenagers ranging in ages from 17 to 18 are in custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal threats. The Lyon County attorney’s office is reviewing those charges.

